European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
ROME Italy's Antitrust Authority on Thursday gave conditional approval to the merger of L'Espresso group (ESPI.MI) and La Stampa, publishers of three of the country's biggest newspapers.
L'Espresso, which controls Rome's La Repubblica newspaper, will have to sell its local advertising businesses in Genoa and Turin to an independent third party, the Antitrust said in a statement.
The deal allows Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) to quit the publishing business by shedding its controlling stake in Itedi, which controls Turin's La Stampa and Genoa's il Secolo XIX, and folding it into L'Espresso.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.