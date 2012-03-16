Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Real Goods Solar RSOL.O, an installer of solar energy systems, forecast full-year and first-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates, hurt by delays on a number of significant commercial projects.
The company's shares, which have gained more than 43 percent of their value over the past 3 months, fell as much as 9 percent to $1.37 on Friday afternoon on the Nasdaq.
Real Goods, whose commercial customers range from wineries to schools and apartment buildings to retail facilities, sees $20 million in revenue for the first quarter and $145 million for the full year.
Analysts were expecting a revenue of $32.7 million for the current quarter and $193 million for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We have had a few unfortunate delays on projects that we expected originally to be built over the course of Q1 and Q2," Chief Executive Bill Yearsley said on a conference call with analysts.
The company's fourth-quarter revenue almost doubled on its acquisition of Alteris Renewables Inc.
