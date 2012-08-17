Joey Kovar is shown in a scene from his appearance on the reality television series ''Celebrity Rehab 3 with Dr. Drew'' on the VH1 cable network in this undated publicity photograph. REUTERS/Courtesy VH1/Handout

LOS ANGELES Reality television performer Joey Kovar, who starred in MTV's "The Real World: Hollywood" and VH1's "Celebrity Rehab," was found dead at a friend's home near Chicago on Friday, according to media reports.

Kovar, 29, who had a history of drug addiction, was found by a female friend who noticed blood coming out of his ears and nose, celebrity news website TMZ.com reported. Kovar's representative could not be reached for comment.

"MTV is deeply saddened to learn that Joey Kovar of 'The Real World: Hollywood' has passed away. We offer our sympathies to Joey's loved ones, friends and fans," the network said in a statement on Friday.

The Chicago native gained fame as an aspiring actor on the 20th season of MTV's "Real World" reality show in 2008, which documented Kovar's struggles with drug addiction as he tried to forge a career in Hollywood.

The aspiring actor later joined the cast of VH1's "Celebrity Rehab" in 2010 to overcome his addiction to alcohol, cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine and steroids. His biography on the show's website said he had previously "come very close to death through an overdose."

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte, Bernard Orr)