Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
LONDON State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) said attracting private equity firms to inject cash into its Irish arm was one of several options it was considering as part of a restructuring of its Ulster Bank business.
Asked if it could attract private equity investment for Ulster, RBS CEO Ross McEwan said: "It's one of the options we're exploring. I know there's been a lot of speculation on that, and it's interesting how many people want to buy into Ireland at the moment."
The Sunday Times newspaper has said Warburg Pincus, CVC, KKR and Permira were among private equity groups examining a plan to invest in Ulster.
"Right now we're doing a lot of work inside Ulster to see what opportunities we've got, and how that business can position itself. That's going reasonably well and we'll be talking more about that probably in the next two or three months," McEwan told reporters on a conference call after reporting strong second quarter profits.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.