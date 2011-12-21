A recalled Rayovac battery is seen in an undated handout photo. REUTERS/Consumer Product Safety Commission/Handout

WASHINGTON BatteriesPlus LLC of Hartland, Wisconsin, is recalling about 111,800 cordless tool battery packs because they can explode, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

BatteriesPlus is recalling the Rayovac NI-CD Cordless Tool Battery Pack after getting five reports of exploding batteries, the CPSC said in a statement on its website.

No injuries have been reported.

The batteries were sold at BatteriesPlus stores nationwide and online from June 2008 to October 2011 for about $60. They were made in China.

