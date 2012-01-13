A view of a Bed Bath & Beyond Inc franchise in Boca Raton, Florida January 6, 2010. The home furnishing retailer is expected to report third-quarter results on Wednesday. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

WASHINGTON U.S. home merchandise retailer Bed Bath and Beyond Inc is recalling tissue holders because one of its materials emits low levels of radiation, the company said on Friday.

According to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRD), there is no health threat from the item, the Dual Ridge Metal boutique tissue holder, the company said in a statement.

The holder has been sold since July in about 200 of Bed Bath and Beyond's 1,000 stores in the United States and Canada and through its website, it said.

The holder "contains a material which emits low levels of radiation," the company said.

"The NRC has also informed us that the material is believed to be in the tissue holder itself and cannot be inhaled, nor can it contaminate other objects (such as tissues)."

The item has been pulled from the stores and from the website.

The statement did not identify the radioactive material.

