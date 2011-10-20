The label from a package of recalled Nancy Adams Classics Mini S'mores is seen in an undated handout image. REUTERS/U.S. Food and Drug Administration/Handout

WASHINGTON Nassau Candy Distributors is recalling its Nancy Adams Classics Mini S'mores because they may contain peanuts not listed on the label, the Hicksville, New York, company said.

The recall was started after the company got a report that a box of Classic S'mores bought in a retail location contained the undeclared peanuts, the company said in a statement carried on the Food and Drug Administration website.

Checks showed some bags of peanut clusters may have been inadvertently packed into boxes of the Nancy Adams Classic S'Mores.

The product being recalled is the Nancy Adams Classic Mini S'mores in a 5.5 ounce red and silver box. It has a manufacturing code of either I1119 or I1120 with a following UPC 6 18645 21923 9.

No illnesses have been linked to the issue.

People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

