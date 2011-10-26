WASHINGTON Big Lots of Columbus, Ohio, is recalling about 375,000 glider recliners because of an entrapment hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.

The Chinese-made products, Microfiber Glider Recliners with Ottomans and Leather Glider Recliners with Ottomans, have an exposed gap between the moving parts of the chair and the base that allow access to small children, posing a risk of entrapment, the CPSC said in a statement on its website.

Other exposed moving parts on the chair and ottoman can pose finger pinching and crushing hazards to adults and older children, it said.

The CPSC has received two reports of children under 2 years of age who were found trapped at the neck between parts of the chair frame, the statement said. The children suffered no permanent injuries.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson and Greg McCune)