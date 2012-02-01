President Global Corp is recalling Bin-Bin Snow Rice Crackers 5.3-ounce packages and Bin-Bin Rice Crackers 15.8-ounce packages because of undeclared egg allergens, the company said on Wednesday.

The crackers contain eggs which are not declared on the label, the Buena Park, California, said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration website.

People who are allergic to eggs could suffer serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume the product.

The product was distributed to grocery stores nationwide between January 1 and January 31.

There has been one reported allergic reaction linked to the crackers, the statement said.

(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Thomasch)