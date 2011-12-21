A recalled ice cream dipper from The Pampered Chef is seen in an undated handout photo. REUTERS/Consumer Product Safety Commission/Handout

WASHINGTON The Pampered Chef, of Addison, Ill., is voluntarily recalling about 20,000 ice cream dippers because the cap and seal can fly off and cause injuries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

When the liquid-filled ice cream scoop is exposed to warm water, the cap and seal at the end of the scoop handle can fly off with substantial force, the commission said in a statement on its website.

The Pampered Chef has received 16 reports that include damage to kitchen items and six reports of personal injuries. They include cuts, bruises and redness caused by caps coming off the base of the handle.

The maker is the Zeroll Co of Fort Pierce, Fla., the statement said.

The dipper was sold from July to September 2010 for about $15.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Greg McCune)