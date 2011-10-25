WASHINGTON American Egg Products of Blackshear, Ga., is recalling five-pound cartons of frozen egg product because they may be contaminated with salmonella, the company said.

The recalled food carries lot number 272-1 and was distributed in Georgia and Florida, the company said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website.

It was sold to three distributors or further food manufacturers. No cases of illness have been reported, it said.

The recall followed a laboratory sampling which showed the product contained salmonella. The FDA and American Egg are investigating to find the cause, the statement said.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

