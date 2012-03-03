WASHINGTON Western Feed LLC is voluntarily recalling two lots of its Kountry Buffet 14 percent feed because it may contain monensin sodium, which is potentially fatal for horses, the Morrill, Nebraska, company said on Saturday.

Monensin sodium, or Rumensin, is a medication used for some livestock and poultry. But it can be fatal to horses if fed at sufficiently high levels, Western Feed said in a statement posted on the Food and Drug Administration website.

Western Feed has received a report of some horses that died from eating the feed, it said.

The recalled lot numbers are M718430 and M720280.

The feed is packaged in 50-pound bags with the Payback logo. It was distributed December 2 to December 15, 2011, to retailers in Nebraska and Wyoming.

(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Peter Bohan)