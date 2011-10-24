A recalled Landshire Nike All-American sandwich is seen in an FDA handout image. REUTERS/U.S. Food and Drug Administration/Handout

WASHINGTON Capelin roe and cases of sandwiches are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination, the manufacturers said.

Yamaya USA Inc. of Torrance, California, is recalling capelin roe, or masago, distributed to retail stores in Los Angeles, Baltimore, Atlanta and Mexico, the company said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

The masago was packed in two-pound containers and no illnesses have been reported, Yamaya said. The recall followed an FDA sampling of the Yamaya facility.

Landshire of St. Louis is recalling 1,751 cases of the 7.25 ounce Nike All-American sandwich, the company said in a statement posted on the FDA website. The sandwiches were distributed nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported. The recall was the result of a routine sampling taken by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

An outbreak of listeria food poisoning in cantaloupes from a Colorado farm has killed at least 25 people and made at least 123 ill.

Listeria monocytogenes is a frequent cause of U.S. food recalls in processed meats and cheeses. The elderly, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk.

Symptoms include fever and muscle aches, sometimes preceded by diarrhea and other gastric problems.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton)