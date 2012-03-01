WASHINGTON American Tack & Hardware Inc is voluntarily recalling about 227,000 light-emitting diode (LED) night lights because of fire and burn hazards, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Thursday.

The Saddle River, New Jersey, company has said a short circuit can make the LED night light overheat, causing fire and burn threats to consumers, according to a statement on the CPSC website.

The company, also known as AmerTac, has received 25 reports of the night lights smoking, burning, melting and charring. No injuries have been reported.

Three models with the "SY" identification code on the back are being recalled. The lights were sold from March 2009 to October 2010 and were made in China, the statement said.

