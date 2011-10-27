WASHINGTON Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is recalling about 2.5 tons of Turkish pine nuts linked to an outbreak of salmonella enteridis, the Rochester, New York, company said.

The pine nuts were sold in the bulk foods departments of most Wegmans stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, and Maryland between July 1 and October 18, the company said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration website.

The recall was begun as a result of a multi-state outbreak investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Wegmans said.

The company is working with the CDC, the FDA and state and local public health and agriculture officials on the matter, Wegmans said.

The recall only applies to Turkish pine nuts sold in bulk. The nuts were imported by Sunrise Commodities of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

The statement did not give details on possible cases of illness or death associated with the nuts.

Salmonella enteritidis can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

