WASHINGTON Wegmans Food Markets Inc. is recalling Turkish pine nuts linked to a salmonella outbreak that has made 42 people ill in six states, health authorities said on Thursday.

The pine nuts were sold in the bulk foods departments of most Wegmans stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, and Maryland between July 1 and October 18, the Rochester, New York, company said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration website.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said a total of 42 people in Arizona, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Georgia had fallen ill after eating the nuts.

New York had the greatest number of cases, with 26 people reported ill, the CDC said in a statement.

The recall of 2.5 tons of nuts resulted from an investigation by the CDC. The company is working with the CDC, the FDA and state and local public health and agriculture officials on the matter, Wegmans said.

The nuts were imported by Sunrise Commodities of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Salmonella bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Greg McCune)