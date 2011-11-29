WASHINGTON Giant Eagle Inc is recalling Valu Time canned pumpkin bought on or after August 30 as well as Food Club canned pumpkin bought on or after October 28, the Pittsburgh-based supermarket chain said.

The brands are produced by Topco Associates LLC and the pumpkin failed to meet quality standards, Giant Eagle said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration website.

Customers should not eat the products in any way or anything in which they were used as ingredients, it said.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton)