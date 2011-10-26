A GE Monogram Pro Rangetop with Grill is seen in an undated handout photo. REUTERS/Consumer Product Safety Commission/Handout

WASHINGTON General Electric Co. is recalling a gas rangetop because of an explosion hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada said on Wednesday.

The product, GE Monogram Pro Rangetop with Grill, uses propane. It may fail to ignite or light if the control knob is left in an position between "off" and "lite," posing a risk of delayed ignition or explosion, the CPSC and Health Canada said in a statement on the CPSC website.

The recall affects about 470 of the Mexican-built units.

General Electric has received six reports of explosions. No fires or injuries have been reported.

