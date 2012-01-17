The label from a recalled package of Rexall vitamins is seen in an undated handout image. REUTERS/U.S. Food and Drug Administration/Handout

WASHINGTON Florida drugstore chain Rexall Inc is recalling softgel vitamins because their mislabeled bottles contain tablets made from crustacean shells, a potential allergen, the company said.

Rexall's Calcium 1200 mg plus 1000IU Vitamin D3, 60 softgels are actually in bottles holding Triple Strength Glucosamine Chondroitin and MSM Tablets, the company said in a statement carried on the Food and Drug Administration website on Tuesday.

Glucosamine is made from crustaceans' shells and may contain trace quantities of undeclared shellfish, said the company, of Deerfield, Florida.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shellfish run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the statement said.

The Rexall Calcium 1200 mg plus 1000IU Vitamin D3 was distributed through Dollar General Corp, which has 9,800 stores across 38 states. The recall involves one lot number, 387651-04.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported.

(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)