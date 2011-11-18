Ready Pac Foods Inc. is recalling 5,379 cases of bagged salad products containing romaine lettuce because they may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria, the Irwindale, California, company said.

Ready Pac is voluntarily recalling a dozen different salad products including Caesar salad kits and plain bagged romaine, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The recalled romaine lettuce was sold in supermarkets under the Ready Pac, Trader Joe's, Safeway and Dining In Classic labels with a use-by date of November 18, 2011.

The products were sold in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming, the company said.

The California Department of Public Health said in a statement that the recall followed a random sample of bagged lettuce analyzed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

There have been no reported illnesses blamed on the recalled product.

Symptoms of E. coli infection may included abdominal cramps and diarrhea which is often bloody, it said.

Most infected people recover within a week, it said. Young children and old people are at highest risk for complications.

