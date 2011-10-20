The labels from recalled Taylor Farms salad blends are seen in an undated handout image. REUTERS/U.S. Food and Drug Administration/Handout

WASHINGTON Taylor Farms Retail Inc. is recalling 3,265 cases of salad blends because of potential contamination with salmonella, the Salinas, California company said on Thursday.

The recall follows a test on a package of spinach by the Washington state Department of Agriculture, Taylor Farms said in a statement carried on the Food and Drug Administration website.

Taylor Farms is recalling a dozen bagged salad products, including romaine lettuce and spinach. They were sold in supermarkets.

The products were distributed in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Puerto Rico.

There have been no reported illnesses blamed on the recalled items.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may experience fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton)