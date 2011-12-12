Pacific International Marketing is recalling 6,141 cartons of cilantro because of potential contamination by salmonella, the Salinas, California, company said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said a sample of the herb tested positive for salmonella, Pacific said in a statement on the FDA website.

No illnesses have been reported. Pacific is working on the recall with the FDA and the California Department of Public Health, it said.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The cilantro was distributed in California, Arizona, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Indiana, South Carolina, and Missouri.

Customers should return cilantro purchased after November 16 but before December 10, Pacific said.

