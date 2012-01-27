An Anytime Deli Turkey & Ham Sub Sandwich label in an image released by the Food and Drug Administration on January 27, 2012. REUTERS/FDA

WASHINGTON M.E. Thompson Inc is recalling some of its Anytime Deli Turkey & Ham Sub Sandwiches because they could potentially be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, the Jacksonville, Florida, company said.

Thompson is recalling sandwiches with expiration dates of January 19 and 22. They were distributed to convenience stores in Florida and southern Georgia on January 2 and 3, the company said in a statement dated Wednesday on the Food and Drug Administration website.

The sandwiches are labeled Anytime Deli Turkey & Ham Footlong. The sandwich is packaged in white butcher wrap, the statement said.

No illnesses have been reported.

Listeria is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recall resulted from a sampling by the Florida Department of Agriculture.

(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Thomasch)