WASHINGTON Foremost Foods International Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of some Pangasinan brand smoked seafood products over botulism concerns, the Pomona, California-based company said.

The products in question "have the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death," the company said in a statement carried on the Food and Drug Administration's website on Friday.

It said consumers should not use the products, manufactured by FITRITE Inc. of the Philippines, even if they do not look or smell spoiled.

The products were distributed in California, Nevada and Washington state through Seafood City and Manila Seafood retail stores and sold between March 2010 and October 2011.

They were sold in a clear vacuum-packed plastic package and marked as 2239257451 PANGASINAN Roundscad Smoked Galunggong 60 6 OZ and 2239257470 PANGASINAN Mackerel Smoked Hasa Hasa 60 6 OZ.

FDA sampling found the potential to cause botulism, but there have been no illnesses reported to date. Consumers who have purchased the products may return them for a full refund.

