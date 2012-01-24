WASHINGTON Jones' Seasoning Blends LLC said it was recalling its Mock Salt Original and Mock Salt Spicy Southwest Blend because of potential contamination by salmonella.

The voluntary recall was made because of possible salmonella contamination in celery seeds, the company said in a Monday statement on the Food and Drug Administration website.

The supplier of the celery seeds is recalling the product. No illnesses have been reported, Jones' Seasoning said.

The products were distributed to grocery stores and markets in California, Minnesota and Washington. They also were sold through Internet orders.

The recalled items are Jones' Mock Salt Original: Organic Salt Free Seasoning in 1.6-ounce bottles, 12-ounce bags and 16-ounce bags, and Jones' Mock Salt Spicy Southwest Blend: Organic Salt Free Seasoning in 1.6-ounce bottles.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Any products purchased from July 1, 2011, to December 14, 2011, should be destroyed, the company said.

