WASHINGTON Nearly half a million baby strollers in the United States and Canada are being recalled because of a chocking hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada said.

An embroidered logo on the canopy of the B.O.B. Trailers Inc jogging strollers can detach, posing a choking hazard to babies and young children, the agencies said in a joint statement.

B.O.B., of Boise, Idaho, has received six reports of children mouthing the detached patch on the single and double strollers.

Gagging and choking were reported in two incidents and the backing was removed without injury, the statement said.

About 411,700 strollers in the United States and 27,000 in Canada are being recalled. In February, 357,000 units were recalled due to strangulation hazard posed by the canopy drawstring.

The agencies said the voluntary recall was being carried out in cooperation with B.O.B. The recall involves all B.O.B. strollers manufactured between November 1998 and November 2010.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton)