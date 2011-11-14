Kimberly-Clark is recalling a limited number of Kotex brand tampons contaminated with a bacterium that could cause health risks, the Dallas, Texas, company said.

The affected Kotex Natural Balance Security Unscented Tampons Regular Absorbency packages were shipped to retail customers between October 29 and November 2, the company said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration website.

Specific Walmart stores in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico and Texas, as well as some Fry's stores in Arizona and some Smith's stores in Utah and Arizona have been alerted to remove the recalled 18-count and 36-count packages from shelves.

Customers should stop using the affected products immediately, the company said.

Kimberly-Clark said the tampons were made with a raw material contaminated by a bacterium that could lead to vaginal and urinary tract infections, though the company had not received any reports of adverse reactions to date.

