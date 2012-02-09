Tassimo Single-Cup Brewers (L-R) TAS100x/TAS451x/TAS46x, TAS651, and TAS200x in images released by the Consumer Product Safety Commission on February 9, 2012. REUTES/CPSC

More than 1.7 million single cup coffee brewers made by Tassimo and another 4 million Tassimo espresso coffee pads were recalled on Thursday after reports that dozens of consumers were sprayed with hot liquid and some were severely burned, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Among the more than 160 consumers injured was a 10-year-old girl from Minnesota who was hospitalized with second-degree burns on her face and neck and a 2-year-old girl from Canada with second-degree facial burns.

Two separate voluntary recalls were posted on the consumer watchdog website early Thursday.

The first recalled 835,000 Tassimo Single-Cup Brewers in the United States and an additional 900,000 in Canada, and was issued by the manufacturer, BSH Home Appliance Corp., of Irvine, California.

"The plastic disc, or T Disc, that holds the coffee or tea can burst and spray hot liquid and coffee grounds or tea leaves onto consumers using the brewer and onto bystanders, posing a burn hazard," said a statement on the consumer website.

Recalled were Tassimo brewers with the Bosch brand name, which have either "BOSCH" or "TASSIMO" printed on the front, with codes of FD8806 through FD9109. Also recalled were Tassimo Professional brewers, with "TASSIMO PROFESSIONAL" on the front and codes of FD8905 through FD9109.

The brewers, made in Slovenia and China, were sold in stores and online from June 2008 through February for $100-250.

The bursting appliances resulted in 140 reports of consumers sprayed with hot liquid, coffee grounds or tea leaves. Of those, 37 reported suffering second-degree burns, including the 10-year-old girl, the website said.

The agency advised consumers to immediately stop using the affected models and to contact the company to order a free replacement T Disc holder for the brewing mechanism.

The second recall was issued by Kraft Foods Global Inc., of Northfield, Illinois, maker of the Tassimo espresso T Discs, which are pre-packaged ground beans in their own filter.

Kraft recalled about 2.1 million packages in the U.S. and another 1.9 million in Canada, saying they can get clogged and spray hot liquid and coffee grounds, posing a burn hazard.

Of the 21 reports of consumers and bystanders injured, four suffered second-degree burns, the consumer website said.

"One injury involved a 2-year-old girl from Canada who received second-degree burns to her face," the website said.

The recalled product, which is made in the U.S., involves brands including Gevalia, Maxwell House and Nabob. Each has a code ending with 11213 through 12020 and was sold in stores and online from August 2011 through February for $8-$11 per package.

Consumers were advised to stop using the discs immediately and to contact the firm for a refund.

(Reporting By Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Paul Thomasch)