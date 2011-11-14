United Natural Foods, Inc. is recalling black bean tortillas shipped to four California stores because of possible contamination by botulism bacteria, the Providence, Rhode Island, company said.

No illnesses have been reported to date from the Gentes Foods Gordita Black Bean Tortillas, which are being pulled due to a lack of temperature control during the distribution process, the company said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration website.

The tortilla packages were distributed to Safeway stores in Salinas and Watsonville and Pak N Save stores in south San Francisco and Emeryville, the company said.

