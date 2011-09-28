WASHINGTON The Consumer Product Safety Commission has ordered a recall of about 1.7 million Little Tikes toy tool sets and trucks, citing a choking hazard from toy nails, the agency said on Wednesday.

The oversized plastic toy nails were also recalled in August 2009, the CPSC said in a statement. The new voluntary recall involves another 11 models of Little Tikes' Workshop and tool sets.

Little Tikes, a unit of MGA Entertainment, has reported two more incidents that took place before the 2009 recall of children who choked when the toy nail became lodged in their throats.

Both children were treated in a hospital and recovered fully, the statement said.

The toy nails are about 3 1/4 inches long by 1 1/4 inch in diameter. They are red or blue and have a large round head, and below the nail head there is a plastic ridge, slightly smaller than the nail head and about an inch in diameter.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton)