A recalled Disney Fairies Plastic Racing Trike is seen in an undated handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission/Handout

WASHINGTON Kiddieland Toys Ltd. is recalling about 12,000 Disney-branded tricycles because of the threat of laceration from figures on the handlebar, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The Scituate, Massachusetts, company's recall of the Disney Fairies Plastic Racing Trikes follows its pulling of 9,000 Princess Trikes in April, the CPSC said in a statement on its website.

Plastic fairy figures protrude from the top of the handlebar and are a laceration hazard if a child falls on them, the statement said.

The CPSC and Kiddieland have gotten one report of a 3-year-old girl from Ohio who was lacerated near her right eye.

The Disney Fairies tricycle was produced in China. Disney Co. licensed its brand name to Kiddieland, the statement said.

The tricycles were sold at Target Corp. stores nationwide from July to December 2009 for about $50.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton)