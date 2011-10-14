WASHINGTON Osamu Corp is recalling up to 1,800 cases of frozen ground tuna because of histamine that has sickened three people who ate tainted sushi, the Gardena, California, company said.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found decomposition in several samples of the product as well as high levels of histamine in samples at one retail location, the company said in a statement dated October 12 and circulated by the FDA on Friday.

Decomposition can promote formation of histamine, which can cause tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

The frozen ground tuna was shipped from August 18 to September 8 to distributors AFC Corp, Red Shell Foods and Pacific Fresh Fish Co.

"The distributors have removed the product from the marketplace and are destroying any remaining product," the statement said.

Three illnesses due to elevated histamine levels have been reported, all involving sushi purchased at a single location, the statement said.

Red Shell has sushi franchises in grocery stores in California. AFC has grocery store sushi franchises in nearly every state.

Pacific Fresh Fish is a cash and carry establishment.

