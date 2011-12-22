WASHINGTON Market Basket is voluntarily recalling some of its Market Basket Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water five-ounce products because of mislabeling, the Tewksbury, Massachusetts, company said on Thursday.

The recall affects only tuna with the best-by dates of August 18, 2014, and August 19, 2014, the company said in a statement on the Food and Drug Administration website.

Market Basket is recalling the tuna because it contains vegetable broth. The broth contains soy, and soy is not declared as an allergen in the ingredient statement, it said.

No illnesses have been reported. The product is sold at Market Basket stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson and Jerry Norton)