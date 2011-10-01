WASHINGTON California-based Manning Beef is recalling 80,000 pounds of beef products over possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

"The establishment is recalling a variety of beef primal and subprimal cuts ... and manufacturing trimmings due, in part, to insanitary conditions as reflected by an unusually high number of confirmed positive E. coli" test results, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Friday.

The beef products were produced on September 23 and shipped from the Pico Rivera, California, operation to retail establishments and food service centers in Arizona and California and to another federally regulated establishment in Nebraska, the USDA statement said.

The E. coli variety that may be involved, O157:H7, is a bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea, dehydration, and in the most severe cases, kidney failure. The very young, seniors and persons with weak immune systems are the most susceptible to foodborne illness, it said.