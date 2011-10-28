A package of Blue Bunny Personals ice cream is seen in an undated handout photo. REUTERS/U.S. Food and Drug Administration/Handout

WASHINGTON Wells Enterprises Inc, is voluntarily recalling a limited number of packages of its Blue Bunny Personals ice cream because it was mispackaged and contains undeclared wheat, the company said.

It is recalling the 5.5 fluid ounce items in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a statement from the Le Mars, Iowa, company on the FDA's website said.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or with gluten sensitivities may be at risk from consuming the products, it said.

On a limited number of packages, the lid describes the product as Blue Bunny Super Chunky Cookie Dough ice cream, and the carton describes the product as Blue Bunny Peanut Butter Panic ice cream. The product inside the carton is Super Chunky Cookie Dough.

The ingredient statement on the carton does not declare wheat, an ingredient in the Cookie Dough ice cream product.

The mispackaged product was distributed in cartons with Lot Number 10009 "Best Used By" date 10/1/2012, - UPC 0 70640 00463, and shipped to Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Florida, Wisconsin, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Texas.

No other Blue Bunny ice cream products are affected. No adverse reactions have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

(Reporting by Jerry Norton; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)