Chinese tech giant Tencent signs $4.65 billion loan deal
HONG KONG Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has signed a $4.65 billion loan deal, Basis Point reported, amid a flurry of fund-raising by China's internet giants.
Red Hat Inc (RHT.N), the world's largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for open-source software and cloud offerings.
The company's net income rose to $51.4 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 31, from $46.8 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $504.1 million from $445.9 million.
SEOUL Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to sell refurbished versions of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, the model pulled from markets last year due to fire-prone batteries.