LONDON Anglo-Dutch publisher Reed Elsevier NV ELSN.AS (REL.L) is bolstering its financial data offer by buying U.S. company Accuity for 343 million pounds ($530 million) to combine with its Bankers' Almanac and LexisNexis Risk Solutions assets.

It said on Monday it had agreed to acquire the Skokie, Illinois-based provider of online subscription data from Bahrain-listed investment manager Investcorp.

Mark Kelsey, chief executive of Reed's business information unit, said Bankers" Almanac and Accuity were highly complementary. "The combination of the two companies will enable us to offer customers much more comprehensive products and services to meet their developing needs," he said.

Reed Elsevier said the cash deal, which was expected to close in the fourth quarter, would add to its adjusted earnings from the outset.

($1 = 0.648 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)