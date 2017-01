HOUSTON U.S. refiners are looking at "some run cuts" for the fourth quarter of 2016, said Phillips 66 (PSX.N) Chief Executive Greg Garland during a conference call on Friday to discuss third-quarter results.

Garland said the reductions in production would be needed to reduce oversupply in refined product markets.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)