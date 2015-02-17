Members of the United Steel Workers union picket the Tesoro refinery in Carson, California February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Riha, Jr.

HOUSTON A strike by U.S. refinery workers that passed its 16th day on Monday could spread if there is no progress in talks this week with plant owners on safe staffing levels, said the lead negotiator for the United Steelworkers union (USW).

"The longer that this strike rolls on, the more people that will be affected," said Gary Beevers, USW international vice president, in a telephone interview on Monday.

Asked if a lack of progress in talks with lead oil company negotiator Royal Dutch Shell Plc could result in strikes at more plants, Beevers said: "There certainly will be."

About 5,200 workers from 11 plants, including nine refineries accounting for 13 percent of U.S. capacity, were walking picket lines after talks between the USW and Shell Oil Co failed to reach an agreement on a new national contract.

Face-to-face negotiations between the two sides are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, after being recessed for a week. Shell said it needed the time to fulfill a union information request about the use of contractors by refiners. The USW has said the company is also considering a counterproposal from the union.

A Shell spokesman said the company look forward to resuming talks this week to reach "a mutually satisfactory agreement."

Beevers said staffing will have to discussed.

"We're going to talk about safe staffing one way or the other," Beevers said.

For the union, the use of non-union contractors and lack of an industry-wide policy on preventing worker fatigue are key obstacles to safe staffing.

"On a day-to-day basis they are attriting the qualified USW people and hiring people who aren't qualified," he said. "There is no fatigue policy across the industry."

A Shell spokesman said the company was committed to safe operations.

"For Shell, safety - of all employees, our communities and our operations - is always a top priority," spokesman Ray Fisher said. "Our need to be flexible in staffing our operations according to our business needs does not conflict with our commitment to safety."

In the 2012 contract negotiations, the USW and oil companies agreed to adopt an American Petroleum Institute recommended practice that sets limits on how long a person can work without having a day off. Not all refineries have adopted the policy.

Worker fatigue was found to be involved in the 2005 explosion at a Texas City, Texas, refinery that killed 15 workers.

The USW wants to limit the number of contractors performing day-to-day maintenance on refinery units.

Beevers said meetings with Shell have been sporadic and talks brief.

"Progress would be meeting on a regular basis and having a dialogue on the contract issues," he said. "We're willing to meet 24-7. We came to the table looking for a contract, not a fight. They chose to fight."

