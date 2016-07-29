Sprint loss narrows as subscriber growth beats expectations
Sprint Corp reported on Tuesday a slimmer quarterly loss and revenue that beat estimates as the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier added more subscribers than expected by Wall Street.
HOUSTON Phillips 66 (PSX.N) Chief Executive Greg Garland said during a Friday morning conference call that U.S. refiners would face production cuts in the second half of 2016 due to a glut of motor fuel supply.
"My personal view is we've got a lot of inventory stacked up," Garland said during a conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss second quarter earnings. "I think the industry's going to be facing run cuts in the second half of the year."
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp boosted its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday by about 14 percent on a bet that crude prices have stabilized, but posted its lowest quarterly profit since 1999 as it took a $2 billion charge from the purchase of natural gas producer XTO Energy.
MasterCard Inc , the world's second-biggest payments processor, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, reflecting an increase in rebates, incentives and a stronger U.S. dollar.