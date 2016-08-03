HOUSTON Holly Frontier Corp (HFC.N) does not expect economic run cuts at its six refineries, which are based in the central and western United States, in the third quarter, the independent refiner's president and chief executive said on Wednesday.

Instead, the Dallas-based company plans to run its refineries up to 96 percent of their combined capacity of 467,350 barrels per day (bpd) in the third quarter, CEO George Damiris said during a conference call.

"I don't expect us to have economic run cuts," he said. "I think we have a good competitive position from both the crude supply and product distribution perspective. So I think that's going to be more of an East Coast phenomenon where the Bakken barrel doesn't fit anymore."

Some U.S. refiners cut gasoline production in the second quarter as a glut of gasoline in the East Coast and Midwest markets combined with rising oil prices to slash refining profit margins from highs seen in the past two years.

More refiners are expected to make such economic run cuts in the third quarter if planned refinery overhauls do not reduce supply.

Holly Frontier also plans an overhaul of a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at its Cheyenne, Wyoming refinery in fourth quarter of this year.

Company executives said the cost of Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs), which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency uses to monitor compliance with the Renewable Fuel Standard, to increase to between $60 and $70 million in the third quarter from the $57 million spent in the second quarter.

RINs function as credits in complying with the Renewable Fuel Standard and are traded between companies who have more than they need and those who need more than they have.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)