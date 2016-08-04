HOUSTON BP Plc said the wastewater sediment discharge from its Whiting, Indiana refinery returned to permitted levels on Thursday, after several days of exceeding allowed amounts due an upset at a wastewater treatment plant.

"The refinery’s total suspended solids (TSS) returned to permitted levels on Aug. 4," BP spokesman Michael Abendhoff said in an emailed statement. "BP is working to safely return the refinery to normal operations as soon as possible and continues to monitor the situation closely."

BP reported the increased discharges beginning on July 29 to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

The Northwest Indiana Times newspaper reported BP had discharged a total of 26,621 pounds of industrial waste particles, or five times its daily limit, on Tuesday.

BP has said no hydrocarbons were released into Lake Michigan.

