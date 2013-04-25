HOUSTON A fire broke out in a reformer at Alon Energy USA's 80,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery on Thursday morning, but on-site emergency responders had it under control within 11 minutes and no one was hurt, a company spokesman said.

"We do not have a cause at this time and operational assessment is under way," Alon Energy spokesman Blake Lewis said of the fire, which broke out at the unit in Krotz Springs, Louisiana.

A spokeswoman for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said earlier that workers were being evacuated from the plant as a precaution.

A Krotz Springs Fire Department spokesman also said the department was on standby to help with the fire, but had not been called in to help.

(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Bernadette Baum)