NEW YORK Dec 12 Motiva Enterprises has again shut down the troubled new 325,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude oil unit at its huge Port Arthur, Texas, refinery after an overnight fire, industry news outlet Energy News Today reported on Wednesday.

U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures jumped more than 2 percent on reports of new problems at the unit, which was in the process of being restarted after an unplanned six-month outage. Industry monitor Genscape also said it had detected "significantly decreased ... activity" at the plant's crude and vacuum distillation units.

A spokesperson for Motiva, a joint venture of Saudi Aramco and Royal Dutch Shell, was not immediately available.