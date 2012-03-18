HOUSTON BP Plc's 253,000-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California reported flaring on Saturday, a notice the plant filed with state pollution regulators showed.

BP began a planned overhaul of a crude distillation unit, coking unit and alkylation unit on March 12, according to sources familiar with the refinery.

Refineries activate their safety flares to burn off hydrocarbons that cannot be processed normally due to malfunctions or planned maintenance.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)