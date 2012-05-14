China names and shames cities over smog controls
BEIJING China's environment ministry has named and shamed several cities in the north of the country for not doing enough to cope with smog, state news agency Xinhua reported.
HOUSTON BP Plc was resuming the restart of its 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery on Monday, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.
BP halted the restart on Thursday as a problem developed on the refinery's central crude distillation unit (CDU). The problem that halted the restart, originally thought to be minor, was resolved in a few days.
The refinery has been shut since a February fire on the CDU.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
MANILA The Philippines' environment minister said on Monday she stands by her decision to shut more than half the country's operating mines and bar mining in watershed zones as an inter-agency panel began a review of her actions.
JUBA Parts of war-ravaged South Sudan are suffering famine, a government official said on Monday, adding nearly half the country's population would lack reliable access to affordable food by July.