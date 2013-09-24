HOUSTON The sulfur recovery units at BP Plc's 135,000 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture Toledo, Ohio, refinery were shut on Tuesday due to a malfunction, sources familiar with operations at the refinery said.

The refinery asked local police to shut public roadways near the plant due to emissions from the shutdown, the sources said. No injuries were reported at the refinery.

The Toledo refinery is a joint venture between BP and Husky Energy.

Sulfur recovery units take sulfur from hydrogen sulfide removed from motor fuels and their feedstocks in compliance with U.S. pollution regulations.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape said excess emissions were seen from the refinery's sulfur recovery complex beginning at 6:03 a.m. CDT (1103 GMT). Genscape said similar emissions were seen on Monday.

Late Tuesday morning, refinery operators were attempting to determine what caused the malfunction, the sources said.

