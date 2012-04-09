Unilever spurred into speedy value review by Kraft bid
LONDON Unilever sought to show shareholders it can go it alone on Wednesday after rejecting Kraft Heinz's $143 billion bid, with the promise of a swift, far-reaching review.
The chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) newly minted downstream spinoff told analysts in its inaugural conference call that he would not comment on negotiations for the sales of its 185,000 barrel per day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania.
Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said the new company will continue to shore up its refining portfolio and there may be additional portfolio actions in addition to the two refineries currently on the sales block -- Trainer and Alliance in Louisiana.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty)
LONDON Unilever sought to show shareholders it can go it alone on Wednesday after rejecting Kraft Heinz's $143 billion bid, with the promise of a swift, far-reaching review.
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Tesla were down almost 1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the electric car maker's first quarterly report following its $2.6 billion acquisition of solar panel installer SolarCity.
SEOUL SK Hynix Inc will consider making a fresh bid for Toshiba Corp's flash memory chip business should the Japanese conglomerate offer more of it for sale, the chief executive of the South Korean chipmaker said on Thursday.