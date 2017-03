Black smoke was reported from the Delek U.S. Holdings refinery at Tyler, Texas, according to a report on the KLTV news website.

The smoke was caused by a routine burn-off at the refinery, the report quoted law enforcement as saying.

The company, which operates the 60,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Tyler, was not immediately available for comment.

(Source: bit.ly/1sYizkV)

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bangalore)