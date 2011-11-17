HOUSTON Louisiana's 17 crude oil refineries averaged nearly a malfunction a day in 2010, according to a study by the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, an environmental justice organization.

"In 2010, refineries had frequent fires, flares, chemical releases and other problems from inadequate maintenance," the report reads. "These ongoing, seemingly small problems are warning signs that should alert refinery managers to enact comprehensive solutions."

Refinery malfunctions resulted in nearly 1 million pounds of pollutants being released into the air in Louisiana in 2010, according to the study.

In the study, the Bucket Brigade reviewed excess emission reports filed by the refiners with state and federal pollution regulators.

Twenty-seven percent of the incidents were due to maintenance and procedures while equipment failure caused 20 percent of the malfunctions and 15 percent were due to power failures.

Louisiana has the second highest concentration of refining capacity of all U.S. states at 3.2 million barrels or 18 percent of the national total.

The Bucket Brigade study recommends the refineries need to hire more full-time workers and comply with federal process safety management standards.

It also recommends that U.S. Environmental Protection Agency step-up enforcement on the state's refiners.

The study drew support from the United Steelworkers union, which represents the majority of U.S. hourly refinery workers.

"It shows what we've been trying to tell the industry all along," said Gary Beevers, USW international vice president. "They're not paying adequate attention to process safety and are letting their refineries deteriorate."

Louisiana refiners took a different view of the study.

Eduardo Assef, a Citgo Corp vice president in charge of the company's 427,800 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Lake Charles, Louisiana, noted that not the Citgo refinery did not release pollution in amounts that required they be reported to the state.

"Please note that the Citgo Lake Charles manufacturing complex has seen a 32 percent decrease in emissions from 2008 to 2010 due to our initiatives to minimize emissions from flares and reduce boiler emissions from burner improvements," Assef said in a statement.

An Exxon Mobil spokeswoman disputed the study which said the company's wholly-owned refinery and joint-venture refinery had a combined total 103 malfunctions in 2010.

"The report states that Exxon Mobil had 103 incidents in 2010 when the actual amount was 32 incidents where we exceeded reportable quantity limits set by regulatory agencies," said Exxon's Rachael Moore in a statement.

Exxon's 502,000 bpd Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery, the nation's second largest, has reduced malfunctions by 60 percent in the past five years, Moore said. The company's 192,500 bpd Chalmette, Louisiana, joint-venture refinery has reduced emission incidents by 75 percent in the same five-year period.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Carol Bishopric)